Guess What Float We Were On At The South Florida Fair?

Bill and I had the pleasure of riding on a float in the New Orleans parade at the South Florida Fair this past Saturday! When we arrived, we found out we were on the “Death” float and wondered if someone was trying to tell us something! It turned out to be a greatest float in the parade. Not only did Sheriff Ric Bradshaw’s wife, Dorothy join us, but we had also had the guru of the South Florida Fair, Theresa Agricola, on board! Plus, we were accompanied by a real life New Orleans band! And to make it even better, we were the last float…as they say, save the best for last!! We got off to a rocky start…our driver, Chris, couldn’t get the tractor that was pulling us to move…but Sheriff Bradshaw came to the rescue and we were finally able to move, but then we had to catch up to the rest of the parade…Chris did a great job of channeling his best Dale Earnhardt Jr! We caught up, passed out a ton of beads and had a fabulous time! By the way, try to catch the parade just to see the floats. They’re from New Orleans and are actual floats used during Mardi Gras!