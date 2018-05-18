Guess Who’s Walking Meghan Down The Aisle?

Look who’s walking Meghan down the aisle. Buckingham Palace has announced thatg Prince Charles will escort Meghan down the aisle. We also know that Elton John will be performing. at the nuptials. It’s still a little sketchy on whether he’ll perform during the wedding or reception later that night. Elton was booked for Vegas shows, but they were rescheduled a while back because of what was called a “scheduling conflict” at the time. Now we know that conflict was the royal wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived in Windsor ahead of their wedding day, but not before making an important family introduction. ABC News has learned Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, met Harry’s father and stepmother, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, for the first time. Buckingham Palace officials said she will meet the queen for tea on Friday at Windsor Castle. –President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will not be attending Saturday’s nuptials, but the Trumps won’t be alone in their exclusion from one of the most exclusive events in the world – Prince Harry requested that no political officials be invited to the wedding. While the first family will not be attending the event at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, the White House confirms they will be sending a wedding gift.“President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be making a contribution to one of the seven charities the royal couple has designated in lieu of gifts,” White House deputy press secretary Lindsay Walters said in a statement. The White House did not disclose the amount of the donation.

Tomorrow’s royal wedding will be on TV. NBC will begin broadcasting from near Windsor Castle tomorrow morning at 4:30 and then air the ceremony in its entirety. Over 23-million Americans are expected to tune in, which would exceed the number who watched Prince William wed Kate Middleton in 2011.