Gun Emoji Changed to Water Pistol after Parkland Mass Shooting

Microsoft, Google and Facebook are joining other platforms in changing the gun emoji to a water pistol in the wake of the mass shooting at MSD High School in Parkland on Valentine’s Day.

Gun emoji replaced with toy water pistol across all major platforms https://t.co/J92wi4nbew pic.twitter.com/FzNcL7X5Zo — ABC News (@abcnews) April 29, 2018

The move was part of a commitment made by vendors to redesign the weapon in an effort to create continuity across platforms, Emojipedia reported.

Samsung and Twitter have also changed the image.

Apple was the first to make the switch back in 2016.

Microsoft said it was changing the emoji to reflect the company’s values and after looking at the feedback it had received.

The move away from the graphic of the weapon to a toy comes after mass demonstrations by students in the United States and globally, demanding tighter gun control laws.

In March, tens of thousands of people gathered across the US at March For Our Lives rallies, led by the student survivors of the Parkland, Florida, shooting.

Seventeen people were killed in the attack at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

