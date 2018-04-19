Guy Fieri Admits That Sometimes the Food Is Not, in Fact, “Off the Hook”
By Beth
|
Apr 19, 2018 @ 10:14 AM

On Brian Koppelman’s podcast, Guy Fieri admitted that he’s not a food critic, he’s a “food highlighter”. Koppelman pointed out that avid watchers of Fieri’s Diner, Drive-ins and Dives could tell when he loved dishes versus when he just thought a dish was okay.

“We’ll go to commercial, and they’ll go, ‘Well, did you like that?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah it was good.’ And they’ll go, ‘Well you didn’t go, like, ‘This is off the hook!’ And I’m like, ‘Well, it was good.” said Fieri.

Do you think food hosts should let viewers know when something isn’t good?

