A Gwen Stefani Christmas Album is in the Works

Sources tell ET that Gwen Stefani is preparing to release a Christmas album this fall. Stefani has registered some Christmas songs including one co-written by her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.
A fan Twitter account got a hold of the leak and posted a list of the expected tracks.
If her performance of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” on The Voice Season 14 is any indication, this might become one of my favorite Christmas albums!
Do you have a favorite contemporary Christmas song?
Y’all ready for a @gwenstefani Christmas album?! ☃️🎄There have been 4 new songs registered for Gwen. More info:https://t.co/7CAjBwtZuU pic.twitter.com/jrEPIFb4Xa
— Gwen Stefani Daily (@DailyGwen) August 1, 2017