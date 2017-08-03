A Gwen Stefani Christmas Album is in the Works

Sources tell ET that Gwen Stefani is preparing to release a Christmas album this fall. Stefani has registered some Christmas songs including one co-written by her boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

A fan Twitter account got a hold of the leak and posted a list of the expected tracks.

If her performance of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” on The Voice Season 14 is any indication, this might become one of my favorite Christmas albums!

Do you have a favorite contemporary Christmas song?