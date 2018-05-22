Gwen Stefani: ‘My Journey as a Musician Is Almost Over’

During a recent interview, Gwen Stefani revealed that after her residency in Vegas that she will probably put down the mic. Stefani, who started as the frontwoman of No Doubt, says that it’s not until she steps onstage does she realize that amount of love that she has for music. “I don’t understand why I like it so much. It is in me. It’s my gift. It’s what I’m here for. So this is perfect. But I’m obviously at the end of my journey of being a musician… because of my age.” Stefani is excited about her residency in Vegas as it will allow her to continue her mommy duties as well as be creative with her music, “It’s new, it’s a challenge. It’s going to be a way to express myself” says Stefani. Do you believe that Gwen Stefani will end her music career after her Vegas show or do you believe that she will never stop performing due to her love for the stage? Will Gwen and Blake Shelton settle down after the residency?