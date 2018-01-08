Gwyneth Paltrow announces engagement to Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth is in love. She is officially engaged to Brad Falchuk.

The couple announced the news to Good Morning America on Monday.

In a statement, they said, “We feel incredibly lucky to have come together at this juncture in our lives when our collective successes and failures can serve as building blocks for a healthy and happy relationship.”

The couple will appear on the cover of Gwyneth’s Goop magazine that will be released on Tuesday.

Although Paltrow and Falchuk are making the engagement public, Entertainment Tonight has previously reported they have been engaged for a year. Check out the video below.

Are you happy that these two have found each other?

Do you (or friends or family) have ex-spouses that get along with the new person ?