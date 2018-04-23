Gwyneth Paltrow Talks About Secret Wedding

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuck had invited guests to what they said was going to be an engagement party for the couple last week. But SURPRISE! When guests arrived at the party at the Los Angeles Theater, they found out they were actually attending a secret wedding!

Paltrow opened up about it on her Instagram and spilled the deets with a photo of her in her dress along with a caption thanking everyone from Giambattista Vali for her gown to her now-husband Brad for true happiness.

After getting divorced just 2 years ago from Coldplay’s Chris Martin, hopefully, this one is forever! What do you think?

Gwyneth Paltrow has finally opened up about her ‘secret wedding’ https://t.co/LjjtVm2Lqb pic.twitter.com/mhVYi8AMTE — Marie Claire (@marieclaireuk) April 23, 2018