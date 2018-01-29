Haagen Dazs releases 12 new flavors, some dairy-free

Good news from ice cream lovers and people who like ice cream but don’t do dairy. Haagen-Dazs has released some new flavors and some of them are dairy-free.

The dairy-free flavors are Chocolate Salted Fudge Truffle, Peanut Butter Chocolate Fudge, Mocha Chocolate Cookie, and Coconut Caramel.

Haagen-Dazs has also created an “ice cream cake” like dessert called the Trio Crispy Layer. It will feature toppings in between the ice cream like white chocolate shavings and sauce. The flavors for this new deliciousness include Lemon Raspberry White Chocolate, Vanilla Caramel White Chocolate, and Coconut Caramel Chocolate.

That’s not all. Haggen-Dazs is adding flavors to their traditional ice cream. The flavors are Banana Peanut Butter Crunch, Midnight Cookies & Cream, and Honey Salted Caramel Almond. They will also come in new cookie squares: ice cream with a cookie dipped in chocolate.

Have your taste buds been tempted too much? Do you know someone who’s dairy free that will love this news?