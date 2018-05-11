Haitian Community Rallies at PBG High School After Teacher Calls Nation “Third World”

A Haitian rally was held Friday morning in front of Palm Beach Gardens High School after a teacher was removed from the classroom for belittling a student and calling her home country third world.



The video is taking social media by storm and caught the eye of James Leger a leader in the Haitian community explains what he plans to do next.

Leger led a rally at Palm Beach Gardens high school in response to the alleged incident in front of the school this morning.

Leger responded to the shock, anger and outrage from the Haitian community after a video surfaced allegedly showing a Palm Beach Gardens High School teacher telling a student they are from a “third world, island country where they don’t have doors.”

Leger says he’s been in touch with student’s family and the incident on Monday left her anxious and on edge.

“We are not asking to fire the teacher we are we are just asking for a public apology from that teacher to the Haitian community for what he said,” Leger said.

Leger says the teacher has been removed from the classroom.

