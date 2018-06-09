Halloween Horror Nights 2018 Promises The Most Haunted Houses in Event History

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO ADDS 10TH HAUNTED HOUSE TO HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS 2018

The Most Haunted Houses in Event History

All Tickets and Vacation Packages on Sale Now

ORLANDO, Fla. (June 7, 2018) – The world’s premier Halloween event is about to get even scarier…

Universal Orlando Resort is making this year’s Halloween Horror Nights the most intense ever by adding a 10 th haunted house to the event. This is the first time in the event’s 28-year history that 10 haunted houses will be featured – giving guests more scares than ever before. Stay tuned – more details about the 10 th haunted house will be revealed soon.

For 34 select nights from September 14 – November 3, horrors of the ‘80s will invade this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. Cinematic greats, slasher films, cult classics and original nightmares inspired by the past will come to life as guests face 10 disturbingly-real haunted houses based on the most terrifying names in pop culture – including Netflix’s sci-fi thriller “Stranger Things” and Legendary Pictures’ Halloween classic “Trick ‘r Treat” – and five sinister scare zones.

Universal also revealed some of the scare zones guests will encounter at Halloween Horror Nights 2018. As they venture through the park, they’ll be stalked by ravenous punk, material girl and metal head vampires in Vamp 85: New Year’s Eve, come face-to-face with beings of rotted pumpkins and fetid vines who are seeking out human sacrifices in Twisted Tradition, fall victim to foul and decrepit creatures in The Harvest and more. Plus, Academy of Villains will return with an all-new high energy performance.

More details about this year’s event will be revealed soon.

All tickets and vacation packages are on sale now for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights. Guests can save up to $52 on a Halloween Horror Nights single night ticket when booking online, maximize their visit with the Halloween Horror Nights Express Pass, which grants them shorter wait times at all haunted houses and participating attractions, and more. There are also Florida resident vacation packages available that include accommodations at the all-new Universal’s Aventura Hotel – opening this August – one-night admission to Halloween Horror Nights, tickets to Universal Orlando’s three theme parks and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.HalloweenHorrorNights.com.