Hand in Hand telethon raises more than $44 million for hurricane survivors

A-list celebrities came out in droves on Monday night to take part in the Hand in Hand hurricane relief benefit, which raised more than $44 million for the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

During the telethon, Stephen Colbert announced that Apple was donating $5 million and Jimmy Fallon added that Albertsons Cos. and Merck each gave $1 million.

NBA star Chris Paul also said that the NBA Players Association, which donated $500,000, would match any professional basketball player’s donation up to $20,000.

Beyonce noted that, “it’s impossible to watch the news without seeing violence or racism in this country.”

Beyonce, a Houston native, also touched on climate change, pointing out other natural disasters that have taken place around the world in the past few weeks, including flooding in India and an earthquake in Mexico.

Stevie Wonder also discussed the issue, and had harsh words for climate change deniers.

At least 70 people died during Hurricane Harvey, and 22 deaths have been reported in the U.S. from Hurricane Irma. Have you donated to hurricane relief?