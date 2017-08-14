What happens to your brain when you truly unplug on vacation

Being able to truly relax and rest has been shown to boost productivity, increase creativity, and reduce the long-term risks of potentially fatal ailments such as heart disease. Studies have shown that people engage in deeper, more meaningful conversations in the absence of mobile devices. Three main things happen to a brain in a meditative state, according to Dr. Rebecca Gladding, a Hawaii-based psychiatrist. First, there’s a withering of the connection in your brain involved in processing information related to you and people you perceive as being similar to you. Second, meditation helps you to “look at things from a more rational, logical and balanced perspective,” according to Gladding. Third, the brain boosts your ability for empathy and for evaluating situations from someone else’s perspective.

Do you need a vacation? I know I do! 🙂

