What Happens When You Swallow A Toy Horn? Priceless By Jennifer Ross | Oct 3, 2017 @ 5:58 AM So what happens when you swallow a toy horn? This little boy is proof the toy keeps working! #jenandbill#whathappenswhenyouswallowatoyhonk Related Content Deep Fried Twinkies Are Waiting For You At Walmart What Celebrity Would You Like To Travel With? Free Hugs Amid Violence A Garden Of Golden Carrots! What Happens When You Find A Bear in Your Vehicle? Alligator Drags 2-Year Old Into Water At Walt Disn...