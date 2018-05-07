Happy 20th Birthday iMac!

Can you believe it, 20 years ago today Steve Jobs introduced the iMac to the world and changed Apple history.

It’s hard to believe, but back in 90s Apple was having all kinds of money issues and was on the verge of bankruptcy. In 1996, Apple bought the company Jobs founded called, NEXT after he was released from Apple.

In 1997, when CEO Gil Amelio resigned Jobs became interim CEO. With the help of Jony Ive, the Boni Blue iMac was born.

It was the first product to have the “i” in front of it, which is still used to this day.

Are you a Mac user or do you prefer PC?

20 Years of iMac: Steve Jobs iconic internet machine that courageously reinvented Apple@danieleran https://t.co/OSGT6vfELq pic.twitter.com/L3XTi4MV9W — AppleInsider (@appleinsider) May 6, 2018