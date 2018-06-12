Happy 72nd Birthday President Trump, Celebrate at Abacoa Golf Club
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 12, 2018 @ 11:03 AM

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today surprised Donald Trump with a birthday cake, ahead of the US President’s historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jung-un.

Trump celebrate his 72nd birthday on Thursday, June 14th.

A picture of Trump smiling at the cake, decorated with fresh fruit, was shared on Twitter by Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan with the message saying “Celebrating birthday, a bit early“.

You can celebrate Trump’s birthday tonight in Jupiter at Abacoa Golf Club.

