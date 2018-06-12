Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong today surprised Donald Trump with a birthday cake, ahead of the US President’s historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jung-un.

Trump celebrate his 72nd birthday on Thursday, June 14th.

A picture of Trump smiling at the cake, decorated with fresh fruit, was shared on Twitter by Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan with the message saying “Celebrating birthday, a bit early“.

Singapore’s Foreign Minister tweeted a photo of President @realDonaldTrump with a birthday cake at the meeting with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The president’s birthday is later this week. pic.twitter.com/7j0a7KyT7F — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 11, 2018

You can celebrate Trump’s birthday tonight in Jupiter at Abacoa Golf Club.

The post Happy 72nd Birthday President Trump, Celebrate at Abacoa Golf Club appeared first on 850 WFTL.