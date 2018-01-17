Today marks the 96th birthday of Golden Girl Betty White. She was born on this day in 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois.

White began her entertainment career on the radio in the 1940s and landed her first television role on the daily show “Hollywood on Television” in 1949.

She’s widely known as a cast member from the hit show “Golden Girls” where she played the role of Rose Nyland, but here’s a fun fact she actually was offered the role of Blanche Devereaux.

White has been nominated for 21 Primetime Emmy Awards and won five plus she’s won a Grammy award. One more fun fact, White was offered a role in the movie “As Good As It Gets” but turned it down because she didn’t want to do the scene where the dog was thrown down a laundry chute.

Happy 96th birthday Betty White.