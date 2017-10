Beatles legend John Lennon would have been celebrating his birthday today. Lennon was shot dead outside his New York apartment in 1980. His life, although short, influenced an entire era as he became an inspirational figure through his political activism efforts. His post-Beatles track, “Imagine” was his most critically acclaimed solo work and was named number three on Rolling Stone’s “All-Time Best Songs” list. John Lennon would have been 77 today.