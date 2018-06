Happy Birthday Paul

Paul McCartney performs on day 2 of the 2016 Desert Trip music festival at Empire Polo Field on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Happy birthday Sir Paul! Paul McCartney turns 76 today! 18 Grammy Awards….2 time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame…And Knighted by the Queen. He has a lot to celebrate!