I like to pour a bag of chocolate chips in a jar of peanut butter and eat it with a spoon….weird? Or genius?!

So legend has it that Ruth Graves Wakefield of Whitman, Massachusetts created the chocolate chip cookie sometime in the 1930’s at the Toll House Inn. Yep, THAT Toll House!

In 1939, Wakefield gave Nestle the rights to use her cookie recipe and the Toll House name. The rest is semi-sweet history.

Where do you like your chocolate chips? In cookies, muffins, straight from the bag??