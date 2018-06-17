Happy Fathers Day From Karen Curtis By 850 WFTL | Jun 17, 2018 @ 7:03 AM The post Happy Fathers Day From Karen Curtis appeared first on 850 WFTL. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Sources: Trump associate and Russian national met in Miami to swap Clinton info for money Shooting at New Jersey Art Fest Injures 20, 1 Dead Long list of crimes for suspect who injured a Martin County Detective Brother of Parkland Shooting suing ankle monitor company Nanny charged with child abuse after leaving 5-month-old in vegetative state Student shows up to HS dressed as KKK member, with teachers approval