Happy Friday The 13th

Here are a few things science says about you if you fear Friday the 13th: Your fear has a name . . . it’s frigg-a-tri-skai-dek-a-phobia. Feeling a little on edge is normal . . . but being paralyzed with fear is not. And if you alter your plans today, you’re contributing to the $900 MILLION lost in business each Friday the 13th. Some other facts:

74% of people say they’ve had bad luck on a Friday the 13th in the past…..

But that could just be people overstating things. Statistically speaking, today isn’t any more dangerous than any other day. A study out of Finland found there’s no increase in bad things happening on Friday the 13th.

5% of people plan to stay in their house all day today just to be safe.

Watch out for black cats, ladders and cracks in the sidewalk!