It’s time to trick or treat and the weather should be great for your adventures. But think back to when you were a kid, what was the worst treat you received? People on Reddit are sharing the strangest thing they ever got when they were out trick-or-treating. And here are 5 the best ones . . .

1. A caramel-covered onion.

2. Cans of green beans and corn.

3. A documentary on the Milwaukee Brewers.

4. Shoe laces.

5. A brisket sandwich.