Happy Hollyweed!

The Hollywood sign got a little green over New Year’s. L-A police say a prankster managed to change the iconic sign overlooking Los Angeles early Sunday to read “Hollyweed. Police think the vandal is probably a man who used tarps to change the O’s in the sign to E’s. The vandal was caught on security-camera footage between midnight and 2 a.m. local time, but police can’t tell his race or height because it was dark and raining. The sign was a way of showing support to a new law that makes recreational marijuana use legal! The Hollyweed” sign was changed back to its original “Hollywood” yesterday morning!