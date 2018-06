It’s National Donut Day and everyone is celebrating! Pretty much all of the smaller donut chains in the country are giving out free donuts, or at least discounts. Dunkin’ Donuts isn’t being QUITE that generous . . . they’ll give you a free donut when you buy a drink today. And Walmart is giving out free glazed donuts all day today. They’re planning to give away more than 1.2 million donuts!