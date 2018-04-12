Happy National Grilled Cheese Day

Cheap and easy to make, the grilled cheese sandwich is the perfect comfort food. Who doesn’t love cheese? Even the lactose intolerant do.

Now how do you make a grilled cheese even better? According to Spencer Rubin, the founder and CEO of Melt Shop, the key is room temperature salted butter. “The better the butter, the better the sandwich.”

What do you put in your grilled cheese? Are you a purist, only using American cheese? Or do you go for something fancier? How about toppings? Ham, bacon, tomato? The combinations are endless.