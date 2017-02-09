Happy National Pizza Day

It’s a GREAT day! National Pizza Day. And most of the major chains have specials today…

Pizza Hut is teaming up with Amazon Alexa to give you 30% off voice orders of select menu items for both pickup and delivery. The offer is good through Feb. 16. All you need to do is say “Alexa, ask Pizza Hut for a pizza,” or “Alexa, open Pizza Hut.” The discount will be automatically applied and shown on your receipt.

Papa John’s Pizza is celebrating National Pizza Day with a 40 percent discount off any regular-priced pizza. Through March 5, use offer code 40PIZZA. The best part is the deal can be used more than once per order.

Domino’s customers who order online can enjoy a large, three-topping pizza for $7.99. You can also get any two medium two-topping pizzas, stuffed cheese bread, eight-piece chicken wings or a dish of pasta for $5.99 each.

Little Caesars has a new “5 items for $5” menu. While the deal is not specific for National Pizza Day, customers can still enjoy Cinnamon Loaded Crazy Bites, Bacon Cheddar Loaded Crazy Bites, Caesar Wings, Four 20 oz Pepsi products, or a Large Classic Pizza for just $5 each.

So go ahead…enjoy a nice piece of pizza pie today!