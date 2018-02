In this photo taken Thursday, July 12, 2012, chef Damon Hall pulls a pepperoni pizza out of the oven at MoMo's restaurant in San Francisco. With a wood-burning oven at MoMo's, Hall can more than banish the ghosts of pizzas past with a pepperoni pizza that starts with a freshly made crust and is topped with tomatoes, fresh, and cheese, not antique, with oregano, red pepper flakes and other seasonings to kick up the taste. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)