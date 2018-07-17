Gone are the days when we had to use a colon and parentheses to express how we are feeling – and today we celebrate. Happy World Emoji Day 2018.

According to Facebook, every day there are around 900 million messages sent using only emojis, no text.

According to Twitter, the ‘crying laughing’ emoji is the most used, with other top ones being the pray hands, the heart, the fire, and the thumbs up.

In celebration of the holiday, Apple released 70 new emojis that will come with future updates.

What’s your most used emoji?