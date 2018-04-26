Harrison Ford Lands First Animated Role
Harrison Ford has played a fugitive, Han Solo, and a government agent, now after years of acting, he’s taking on his first animated role.
Deadline is reporting that Ford has landed the leading role in the sequel to “The Secret Life of Pets.”
He’s not the only heavy hitter contributing to the film, Tiffany Haddish, Nick Kroll, Pete Holmes, and Patton Oswalt are also on board. A majority of the original cast will be returning for part two except for Louis C.K.
CK’s role as Max is being taken over by Patton Oswalt after sexual allegations against C.K. What character Ford will be voicing hasn’t been revealed.
