Harry and Meghan want charitable donations instead of wedding gifts

We’re pretty sure Prince Harry and Meghan Markle don’t need a wide-slot toaster or new dishes as wedding presents. It must be obvious to them as well.

Harry and Meghan are asking anyone considering getting them a wedding gift to donate the money they would spend to one of seven selected charities.

The Palace announced the charities represent issues the couple “are passionate about.” They range from women’s empowerment, homelessness, children’s HIV and the environment.

The charities are smaller ones and could really use the attention to help their causes.

Would you give to one of these charities? Did a couple you know bypass wedding gifts for donations to a cause?

Here is the list of the charities the royal couple wants their guests to donate to in lieu of a wedding gift:

Chiva (Children’s HIV Association)

Crisis

Myna Mahila Foundation

Scotty’s Little Soldiers – a charity for bereaved armed forces children

StreetGames

Surfers Against Sewage

The Wilderness Foundation UK.