Harry Connick Jr. becomes a Saint for a day

It took him 50 years, but musician and actor Harry Connick Jr. finally fulfilled a childhood dream on Thursday. Connick signed a one-day contract to become a member of his hometown team, the New Orleans Saints. His day included suiting up in pads, cleats and uniform. He also took part in a number of strategically-picked plays so that he wouldn’t get hit or hurt by real Saints players. He tried to catch a couple punts, caught a long snap, went through drills with Mark Ingram, Al Kamara and Zach Line “They tried to rip the ball out of my hand, but couldn’t do it,” Connick Jr. bragged after the workout.