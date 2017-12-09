Harry Potter author backs casting decision

Even though there’s been negative feedback over the decision to cast actor Johnny Depp in the next Harry Potter movie, Depp has an advocate.

Author J.K. Rowling has publicly approved Depp’s casting in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

There had been charges of abuse filed against Depp by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

So, the show will go on, featuring Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the movie adaptation of the Rowling book.

Some Potter fans are saying they will boycott the film.

Will you watch it? One a scale of 1-10, how good and important an actor is Johnny Depp?