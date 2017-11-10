Harry Potter game is Pokemon Go creator’s next trick

Remember how big of a craze Pokemon Go was? Well get ready for round two. The creators have announced they are working on a Harry Potter version of the augmented reality game.

Niantic said players would find and fight fantasy beasts in real-world neighbourhoods in the smartphone game, which has yet to get a release date.

Warner said Niantic’s Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was just one of several new games based on JK Rowling’s characters that are planned. They will all be released under a new label – Portkey Games – so-named because Portkeys transport wizards from place to place in the books.

How exciting is THIS??? Once it’s released we can bet on how many stories we’ll hear about trespassing and people walking into poles.