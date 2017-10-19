Harry Potter wizarding school in Texas

If potions, charms and defensive magic are your fancy, then you’re going to love this three day retreat at the Worthwich School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

This three day, $400 weekend begins with being sorted after which students will make their own custom wand. Courses during the weekend include divinations, astronomy, potions, charms, magical creatures and flying lessons. Students are allowed to bring either a toad or an owl as a pet.

One caveat- you must be 21 years or older as the camp provides ample amounts of real Butterbeer.

Know any hardcore Potter fans? This is the camp for them!

