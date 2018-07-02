Harvey Weinstein faces life in prison with new sex crime charges

Monday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr., announced the filing of a superseding indictment containing additional charges against Harvey Weinstein.

As a result of the Manhattan D.A. Office’s ongoing investigation, the Grand Jury has charged the 66-year-old with an additional count of Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree for a forcible sexual act against a third woman in 2006, as well as two counts of Predatory Sexual Assault, a Class A-II felony which carries a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The new charges are in addition to those exhibited in Weinstein’s previous indictment which includes: Rape in the First and Third Degrees, as well as Criminal Sexual Act in the First Degree, for forcible sexual acts against two women in 2013 and 2004, respectively.

“A Manhattan Grand Jury has now indicted Harvey Weinstein on some of the most serious sexual offenses that exist under New York’s Penal Law,” said District Attorney Vance. “This indictment is the result of the extraordinary courage exhibited by the survivors who have come forward. Our investigation continues. If you are a survivor of the predatory abuse with which Mr. Weinstein is charged, there is still time to pursue justice. Please call us at 212-335-9373.”

