Apparently, you can trademark SMELLS. Hasbro just announced that it has successfully trademarked the smell of PLAY-DOH. They described the smell as a, quote, “sweet, slightly musky, vanilla-like fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry and the natural smell of a salted, wheat-based dough.”

