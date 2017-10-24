This haunted Texas hotel will scare the living daylights out of you

Historian and author Erin Wallace Ghedi and her husband Jim Ghedi had always wanted to renovate a historic building, so they jumped at the opportunity to buy the 1800s Magnolia Hotel in Seguin, Texas.

However, when the couple began renovations they reported some eerie events. Erin says figures have been captured in mirrors, furniture moves on its own, doors are slammed, and the sounds of footsteps and voices calling their names are heard.

The couple now has a video and numerous photos showing the ghosts that haunt the mansion, 13 in total including a little girl who could be Emma Voelcker, the little girl murdered by serial killer Wilhelm Faust who was staying at the hotel in July 1874 when he attempted to kill his wife with an axe and accidentally hit Voelcker.

Does watching the video and seeing the photos make you a believer or do you think its a hoax?