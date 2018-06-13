Have You Downloaded The EveryParent App From Children’s Services Council of PBC?
By Tracy St. George
|
Jun 13, 2018 @ 7:23 AM

You know I have a new Grand Daughter Nora who I love and adore and that is why I especially love the EveryParent App! Now’s a good time to download it too because you can win great prizes! It’s called the “EveryParent Steps To A Fun Summer Contest with The Children’s Services Council of PBC”. Just download the app…EveryParent…create a profile for your child (children) and you’re registered to win a weekly prize!  You could win tickets to: The Rapids, Lion Country Safari, Cobb Movie Theatres…Lego Land and Universal Studios.

