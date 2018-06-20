Have You Ever Dreamed Of Quitting Your Job For A Risky Idea?

Here is another one of those stories of – “Why didn’t I think of that?!”

Success stories can be found in the unlikeliest of places and for the longest time, one couple dreamed of pitching their idea on their favorite popular reality TV show, Shark Tank.

Nick and Elyse Oleksak ran with an idea of donut hole sized bagels stuffed with cream cheese. Many batches and a New York storefront later, the couple wound up on their favorite show.

Bantam Bagels was ultimately invested in by “shark” Lori Grenier who ended up showcasing the bagels on QVC. The bagels are also being sold in nearly 500 NY Starbucks locations. Looks like I better check out my Palm Beach Gardens Starbucks!

Have you ever considered quitting your 9-5 job to chase a dream? What’s your million dollar idea? I have one, but I’m not gonna share it – you might steal it! HA!~