I love a baby….but I REALLY love a Royal Baby! How exciting we welcomed a new Prince into the world this morning! Usually they make us wait a day or 2 before announcing the name and here are a few favored to get picked. Do you like any of these, or do you have a different idea for the 5th in line for The Throne?

1. Arthur – 2/1 odds

2. Jack and James – 6/1 odds

3. Frederick – 8/1 odds

4. Phillip after his great-grandfather – 10/1 odds

5. Edward – 16/1 odds

6. Charles – 25/1 odds.