Hawaii Is Giving Away Free Trips to Stressed-Out New Yorkers

How would you like to work in the middle of paradise? Six New Yorkers will get a chance to do it thanks to Hawaiian tourism department.

The new “Work From Hawaii” initiative will allow creatives, techies, entrepreneurs, musicians, and writers to work from any one of Hawaii’s islands.

The workspace includes Wi-Fi, a daily allowance for food, and a curated itinerary. The getaway is for New York residents only from the age of 24 thru 36 who have an Instagram account. You can apply online thru June 4th.

Would working in a more relaxed environment make you more productive?