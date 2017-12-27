HBO 2 Has A Marathon of Game of Thrones Starting Today

If you’ve ever wanted to be in the Game of Thrones conversation at work, but can’t because you’ve never actually seen Game of Thrones all that can change today. HBO 2 is showing every episode from every season starting today at noon.

HBO has been teasing this marathon for quite some time with trailers and social media posts for viewers to prepare for the marathon.

Even though the trailer shows mostly scenes from season 6, you can trust and believe that all seven seasons have something that will keep you glued to your tv. Facebook even has a Game of Thrones camera filter that you can use to celebrate your binge watching.

Season 8 is not for a while, but this marathon will suffice and have you talking Game of Thrones like a pro. The marathon runs through December 31. Are you gonna be tuned in?