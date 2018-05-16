Health Department: High Levels of Bacteria in Water at Dubois Park and Lake Worth Beach

The Florida Department of Health is advising swimmers to stay out of the water in Lake Worth and Jupiter.

Health advisories have been issued for Dubois Park Lagoon in Jupiter and Lake Worth Beach by the Florida Department of Health due to high levels of bacteria in the water.

It’s not clear what caused the elevated bacterial levels, but the DOH says it’s generally related to heavy recreational use, wildlife, high surf from high winds and high tides, or runoff from heavy rains.

The DOH encourages rinsing fresh water after swimming in any natural body of water.

