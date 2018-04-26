Health Department: No Cancer Cluster in St. Lucie County
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 26, 2018 @ 7:03 AM

And a St. Lucie County cancer support group is heartbroken after health department officials told them there is not a cancer cluster in their area.
Many in the group were diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer. Some members even lived in the same area.
But the patients weren’t happy with the health department’s new report and are demanding a deeper investigation.

Only 5 percent diagnosed with glioblastoma live past five years.

State health officials provided data from the Florida Cancer Data System which indicates there is an average of 10 new cases a year between 1996 and 2015 in St. Lucie County which is statistically normal.

The members of the support group are questioning the reliability of the testing and the results.
The health department couldn’t answer that question and many others like why a number of those afflicted with glioblastoma lived in the same neighborhood, yet this rare cancer effects only 3 in 100,000 people.

The post Health Department: No Cancer Cluster in St. Lucie County appeared first on 850 WFTL.

RELATED CONTENT

White House Doctor Withdraws Nomination as Head of Veterans Affairs BSO Deputy Saves Puppy Tossed Like Trash in Deerfield Dumpster Ex-Cop Accused of Being Golden State Killer The News You Need To Know In A Minute 4/26/18 Police Officer dies a day after Dallas Home Depot shooting – 2 injured Supreme Court hear oral arguments in Trump travel-ban case
Comments