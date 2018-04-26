Health Department: No Cancer Cluster in St. Lucie County

And a St. Lucie County cancer support group is heartbroken after health department officials told them there is not a cancer cluster in their area.

Many in the group were diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer. Some members even lived in the same area.

But the patients weren’t happy with the health department’s new report and are demanding a deeper investigation.

Health Department officials in Saint Lucie county provide data to a rare brain cancer support group. They say there is no ‘cancer cluster’ in the county. A number of the glioblastoma patients lived in the same neighborhood. The odds of getting this cancer is 3 in 100,000. pic.twitter.com/a031gLeQtX — Vincent Crivelli (@VincentCrivelli) April 26, 2018

Only 5 percent diagnosed with glioblastoma live past five years.

State health officials provided data from the Florida Cancer Data System which indicates there is an average of 10 new cases a year between 1996 and 2015 in St. Lucie County which is statistically normal.

The members of the support group are questioning the reliability of the testing and the results.

The health department couldn’t answer that question and many others like why a number of those afflicted with glioblastoma lived in the same neighborhood, yet this rare cancer effects only 3 in 100,000 people.

