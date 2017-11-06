Did You Hear What Larry David Said On SNL

Curb Your Enthusiasm” star Larry David is in hot water with “Saturday Night Live” viewers after making a joke about the Holocaust that’s being slammed as insensitive. “I’ve always been obsessed with women, and I’ve often wondered if I’d grown up in Poland when Hitler came to power and was sent to a concentration camp, would I be checking women out in the camp? I think I would,” he said in his monologue. “However, there are no good opening lines in a concentration camp.”