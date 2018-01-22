Heath Ledger Voted Best Movie Villain Of All Time

Heath Ledger’s portrayal of ‘The Joker’ in “The Dark Knight” has won him the Best Movie Villain of All Time via a poll done by Ranker.com. His portrayal of ‘The Joker’ got 17,376 votes for a solid number one. Darth Vader came in second with 10,000 votes less. Rounding out the Top 5 were Hannibal Lecter, Lord Voldemort, and Freddy Krueger. Ledger also won a BAFTA, Golden Globe, and an Oscar for his role. This latest accolade comes on the 10 year anniversary of Ledger’s death. Do you think Heath’s portrayal of Joker makes him the best movie villain of all time?

Here’s the full top 10:

1. The Joker – The Dark Knight

2. Darth Vader – Star Wars universe

3. Hannibal Lecter – The Silence Of The Lambs

4. Lord Voldemort – Harry Potter universe

5. Freddy Krueger – Nightmare On Elm Street universe

6. Jack Torrance – The Shining

7. Emperor Palpatine – Star Wars universe

8. Agent Smith – The Matrix universe

9. The T-800 – The Terminator

10. Magneto – The X-Men universe