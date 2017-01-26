Heinz Wants To Create A New National Holiday!

Kraft Heinz is scoring a lot of extra points with its workers for the day after Super Bowl 51.  The company is planning to give all its U.S. salaried workers the day off the Monday after the NFL championship.  Heinz employees learned of the unexpected vacation day through a “Smunday” campaign video on YouTube.  The video notes the U.S. loses about one-billion-dollars in productivity the day after the Super Bowl.  The video also encourages all Americans to join the push to make the Monday after the Super Bowl a national holiday, and the company has also created an online petition to make “Smunday” a national holiday. Want to sign the petition? Go to Smunday.org 

 

