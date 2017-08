I’m still hesitant to shop for clothes online. I can’t try them on. I can’t touch the material. I can’t see the true color of the fabric. So I talk myself out of buying online almost instantly every time I click on an ad for a cute outfit!

There are so many retailers that claim to have the best prices and quality, but I don’t trust the pictures or the descriptions.

Who’s the best online retailer overall (price, quality, shipping, return policy, etc.) for women’s clothes?