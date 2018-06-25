Here Comes The Bride! ….Maybe.
By Tracy St. George
Jun 25, 2018 @ 10:31 AM

Could it be?!  Another Hollywood/Nashville marriage?!  Time to check the mailbox for the Save The Date Card!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been a couple since 2015, and recently “The Voice” coach discussed his romantic life and thoughts on the idea of getting remarried.

He said, “Of course I would. Look, you gotta keep taking a stab at life. You know? And I don’t know if I will, but of course I would (get married again). I’m not afraid. Bring it on.”

Shelton was previously married to Miranda Lambert before splitting in 2015 after four years of marriage.

 

